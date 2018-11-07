Back

Tokyo 2020 Gymnastics venue progresses steadily

Author: Euronews
7th November 2018, 4 PM UTC
Construction is due to be completed by the end of October 2019, which is in time for test events ahead of the summer showpiece. The temporary structure designed to be dismantled by 2030.

The Olympics Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo is finally taking shape. The second section of the timber roof was raised on Wednesday November 7, marking the halfway point of the construction of this temporary venue.



“We will be pulling (the roof) up with wires using the hydraulic jacks. One jack can bear around 30 tonnes. This is around 200 tonnes (pointing to segment of the roof). We are raising it five metres per hour”, said Project Director at Shimizu Corporation, Masamichi Nagata.



The roof of the 10,000-seat venue, which will host gymnastics at the Olympics and boccia at the Paralympics, will be raised in 200-tonne sections, with all five scheduled to be in place by May next year.



Tokyo 2020 organisers said construction was right on track. The venue, located in the Ariake district of the Japanese capital will host many other Olympic events. It will be used as an exhibition centre when the Games are over.



Construction is due to be completed by the end of October 2019, which is in time for test events ahead of the summer showpiece. The temporary structure is designed to be dismantled by 2030.



To make it easier for the materials to be recycled and to showcase Japan’s timber industry, the roof, which spans 90 metres, is made from local larch.



Reuters

Video: Drogba says 'not leaving' despite retirement reports

Author: Euronews
9th November 2018, 5 PM UTC
It remains to be seen whether Drogba is talking about staying in the game as an active player or in another capacity.

Former skipper of Ivory Coast and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, has dispelled widely reported retirement from the game.

He tweeted a short video clip on Friday evening with the word, “Retirement???” the 36-second video which is actually a clip from the movie Wolf of Wall Street, had its main actor saying “I’m not leaving … the show goes on, this is my home…” the actor added to much cheers and applause by his audience.

It remains to be seen whether Drogba is talking about staying in the game as an active player or in another capacity.

Reports this week said he had effectively hanged his boots and ended his glittering footballing career in defeat. A club he owns shares in, the Phoenix Rising, lost to Louisville City in the USL Cup final.

Drogba led out the Rising for what was to be his swansong in the final of U.S. football’s second tier.

However, a second-half goal from Louisville’s Luke Spencer meant the Ivorian did not get to bow out with one last title.

The defeat marks the end of Drogba’s trophy-filled career, which was topped by scoring the equalising goal and deciding penalty in Chelsea’s 2012 Champions League triumph.

Drogba announced his plans to retire back in March, calling an end to a career that has also seen spells at Le Mans, Marseille, Shanghai Shenhua, Galatasaray and the Montreal Impact.

UEFA to re-elect Ceferin as president in february 2019

Author: Euronews
9th November 2018, 7 AM UTC
UEFA, Europe’s football governing body will vote for a new president in February 2019 and incumbent Aleksander Ceferin will run unopposed for a re-election.

UEFA, Europe’s football governing body will vote for a new president in February 2019 and incumbent Aleksander Ceferin will run unopposed for a re-election.

The deadline for applications closed on Wednesday with no one aiming to challenge the Slovenian who has been president since 14 September 2016.

He beat Dutch football administrator Michael van Praag to replace Frenchman Michel Platini who was banned by FIFA’s ethics committee for ethics violations.

The vote will be held at UEFA’s congress in Rome on Feb. 7.

Manchester United first English team to win at Juventus in 15 years

Author: Euronews
8th November 2018, 9 AM UTC
Manchester United snatched an extraordinary 2-1 win at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Manchester United snatched an extraordinary 2-1 win at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Things turned in favor of the visitors with just four minutes left on the clock. A goal from Mata and an own goal from Sandro cancelled out Ronaldo’s sixty fifth minute goal. United became the first English team to beat Juventus away from home in 15 years.

“It is a fantastic victory for us, a victory that is not just about the points that we lost at home, it is about the feeling of how well we played and I think even if this game didn’t hand me the victory, I would have the same feeling, that the team played really really well from the first minute, I repeat, against a super team.” Jose Mourinho, Manchester United manager.

It was The Old Lady’s first defeat of the season and was unexpected.

“Let’s say that tonight’s defeat could be painless. We can not always win, and tonight’s defeat was unexpected since we played well. We need to improve our finishing and score goals.” Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus still lead Group H with nine points but United are second on seven, two ahead of Valencia in third place, while Young Boys are bottom of the group and can no longer finish in the top two.

UEFA champions league shock results

Author: Euronews
6th November 2018, 8 PM UTC
Liverpool records first defeat of the season in Belgrade while Monaco falls deep in front of home crowd. Inter and Barca share the spoils in Italy

Moments he hardly lived as a footballer, Thiery Henry and Monaco fc suffered a 4 – 0 thrashing by fc Bruges, infront of home fans as the new boss is yet to taste victory with the french club in all competitions, minimizing any hopes of crossing this year’s group stage.

In form Liverpool fc suffered a first season defeat away to Etoile Rouge of Belgrade. 2 – 0

Inter’s captain Mauro Icardi pulled a late equalizer at the san siro against visiting Barcelona while Napoli and PSG shared the spoils. 1 – 1 at full time.

Athletico Madrid had a sweet revenge on visiting Dortmund fc as they put 2 pass their visitors.

In Portugal fc Porto were too strong for Lokomotiv of Moscow, scoring 4 times while the Russians pulled a consolation.

Totenham Hotspures came from behind at Wembley to edge PSV Eindhoven 2 – 1.

Playing at home, Schalke 04 kept a clean sheet against Galatasaray, while they scored two goals to secure all three points of the day.

UCL & CAF: Al Ahly inches close to 9th crown [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
5th November 2018, 5 PM UTC
Al Ahly is inching close to a 9th crown in the African champions league as the finals is expected in Tunis next Friday.

Al Ahly is inching close to a 9th crown in the African champions league as the finals is expected in Tunis next Friday.

Also, we take a close look at Video Assistance Refereeing (VAR). The technology was used for the first time in the League of Champions and this dominated debates over its performance. We speak to Togolese journalist, Steven Lavon for his thoughts.

And, we bring you all the details in the CAN U-23 2019 tournament with Guinea re-establishing her rights.

Our Wahany Sambou has the details on Football Planet.

