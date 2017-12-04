Torino F.C: Nkoulou becomes the first Cameroonian to score in Serie A since Eto'o !

Nicolas Nkoulou scored his first Serie A goal since joining Torino. It was Against Atalanta Bergamo on Saturday (1-1) during the 15th week of Serie A.

The Cameroonian defender opened the scoring in the 45th minute with a header but the Toro was joined in the score by a goal from Ilicic at the 54th minute.

The former Lyonnais is the first Cameroonian player to score a Serie A goal since Samuel Eto’o in May 2015, during the Empoli vs Samdoria game.

Torino ranks 11th with 20 points tied with today’s opponent Atalanta Bergamo.