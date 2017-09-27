Tottenham ara going through the Wembley curse and the away results are here to prove it !

If possible, the Tottenham fans would surely ask to play away from Wembley, a damn stadium for the squad led by Mauricio Pochettino. The Spurs have not won a single league duel at home this season. Yes they did in the Champions League (3-1 vs. Dortmund) and League Cup (1-0 vs Barnsley).

However, Tottenham become strong away from home. With the win against West Ham (2-3), Pochettino have managed to win the first three Premier League games for the first time since the 1991-92 season. The Spurs took Newcastle’s three points in the first game of the English League (0-2), beat Everton at Goodison Park (1-3) and defeated the ‘Hammers’ at the Olympic Stadium ( 2-3).

On the other hand, the luck that will be his home during this season seems to be elusive to the Spurs. They fell to Chelsea (1-2 with a double by Marcos Alonso), tied one against Burnley and could not pass from the goalless draw against Swansea.

Yesterday, Spurs have also won their second champions league games by the help of the one and only kane who scored three goals, Tottenham’s first three shots on target in the match.

There is no doubt that Tottenham do not feel comfortable at home and the results prove it. The curse of Wembley seems to have no end, while away from London the ‘Spurs’ feels very at ease.