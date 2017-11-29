Transfer News: Giuseppe Rossi is back to Serie A !

Author: Salma Sassi
29th November 2017, 11 AM UTC
Be the first to comment it!
Be the first to comment it!

The very elegant Italian striker Giuseppe Rossi (30) has announced his imminent return to Serie A and is expected to sign soon for Genoa.

The player with multiple injuries and ruptures of the cruciate ligaments will play again in Italy as announced in a message posted on social networks. The Italian international striker should soon engage with Genoa, according to informations from Sky Italia.

See also