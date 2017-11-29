Transfer News: Giuseppe Rossi is back to Serie A !

The very elegant Italian striker Giuseppe Rossi (30) has announced his imminent return to Serie A and is expected to sign soon for Genoa.
The player with multiple injuries and ruptures of the cruciate ligaments will play again in Italy as announced in a message posted on social networks. The Italian international striker should soon engage with Genoa, according to informations from Sky Italia.
Prossima fermata……#SerieA!!!!⚽️🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 #comeback #calcio #Italy #passion #hardwork #NEVERGIVEUP pic.twitter.com/8R7WeV3mBv
— GIUSEPPE ROSSI (@GiuseppeRossi22) 28 novembre 2017