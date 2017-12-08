Transfer news: Westham are going after Villarreal's Cédric Bakambu !

After being seduced by West Ham in July 2017, Cédric Bakambu finally stayed in Villarreal. 6 months after, The London club has returned into the pursuit of the player to recruit during the wintry transfer window.

Andre Ayew’s club made an offer of 25 million euros but the Yellow Submarines refused the offer indicating wanting 40 million euros for their player, according to hitc.com.

West Ham is penultimate in the Premier League standings with 10 points in 15 Premier League weeks. The attack of the team is in difficulty and the recruitment of Cédric Bakambu author of 14 goals could be the solution.

The Congolese has a contract that runs until 2022 after he had extended it this summer.