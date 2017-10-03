Transfer Rumours: Mesut Özil to ... Manchester United?

Arsenal are always in the centre of almost every transfer rumour out there and this time it’s about the fans favorite Mesut Ozil.

Ozil haven’t been playing for a while due to injury and is expected to make a full recovery in the upcoming weeks. Ozil might not be involved physically with Arsenal but the hottest transfer rumours are circuling around him and reports are suggesting the the German wonderkid will be heading to Manchester United in January.

The independant are suggesting that Mourinho is pretty much confident of getting Ozil on the fall transfer window based on their relationship when they both were in Real Madrid.