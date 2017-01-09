Transfers : AC Milan to make a move for Balde Keita

Balde Keita is becoming one of the most known players in the Italian Serie A. The Senegalese striker is actually a main target for many club in Italy.

After being linked to the Premier League, Balde Keita’s next destination could be AC Milan. According to “Corriere Dello Sport”, the managers of the Italian giant are interested to sign the player who made a great performance with Lazio this season.

The same source added that the player could move on a loan transfer with a clause that enables him to sign on a permanent basis with AC Milan for 25 million euros.

Other sources said that Lazio will not let the player go for less than 35 million euros!