Trasnfer Window: an Ivorian prodigy arrives at FC Barcelona

Author: Salma Sassi
29th January 2018, 12 PM UTC
Be the first to comment
Be the first to comment

After registering the arrivals of Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) and Yerry Mina (Palmeiras), FC Barcelona went big in the market and truned to Major League Soccer and officially announced the arrival of Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla, offensive midfielder of the Montreal Impact.

Born in Abidjan, the Canadian international U20 singed for three and a half years with the current leader of the Liga (+ two additional years optional). At first, it’s about strengthening Barça’s B team. Its discharge clause was set at € 25 million (and seventy-five million euros in the case of extension).

See also