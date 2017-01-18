Tunisia midfielder : Senegal used sorcery to beat us !

The Tunisian national team lost its opening game against Senegal (2-0). Despite having created a big number of opportunities, Carthage Eagles were unable to score and started the competition with a disappointing result.

However, Tunisia midfielder Ferjani Sassi said that this loss could be due to other reasons. In an interview with “Mosaique Fm”. , Sassi said: “I don’t understand this huge number of wasted chances. Is it bad luck or… sorcery?”.

An excuse that will not be tolerated by the Tunisian fans, for sure.