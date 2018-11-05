UEFA champions league, a must win for PSG against Napoli

Nothing less than a draw will keep PSG’s hope alive in the group C of the Champions League. Parisian club must withstand the volcanic atmosphere of San Paolo, to defeat Napoli on tuesday night.

Two weeks ago it was Di Maria’s added time goal that got them a miraculous draw and the team knows they are no longer entitled to errors.

Former coach now with Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti says his team is on the advantage

“Having a good match in the first leg certainly gives us more confidence for this game, but it’s still a very, very good match. It was a little less difficult to go because we played very well on the pitch, and we want to reproduce on the pitch what we did in the first leg, because it would be a complicated match, but if you do not play well on the pitch, it becomes an impossible match. “

To counter the tactical genius of Ancelotti,who recently won the champions league with Real Madrid, PSG’sTuchel intends to use the 3-4-3 system which paid off convincingly in their last two wins against Marseille and Lille.

Gianluigi Buffon, a monument of experience in this competition returns between the sticks for PSG.