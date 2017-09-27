UEFA Champions League results: Ronaldo..Ben Yedder.. Kane. What a strikers night !

Oh Champions league, always a joy to watch. Even better when the show is signed by such a masterful strikers.
- Apoel Nicosia 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Harry Kane hit a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur won for the second time in thier second Champions League game.
Harry Kane scored the perfect hat-trick for Tottenham v APOEL Nicosia
39th minute: Left foot
62nd minute: Right foot
67th minute: Header
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) 26 septembre 2017
- Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid had never won at Signal Iduna Park in six tries but that changed yesterday thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, Madrid also won their second game and left Bvb with no points.. at all.
-
- AS Monaco 0-3 Porto
Aboubakar Porto’yu Monaco deplasmanında sırtlıyor! İşte durumu 2-0’a getiren golü pic.twitter.com/58DVi4lbGg
— Gamaspor (@gamaspor) 26 septembre 2017
Here are the rest of the results from Tuesday’s games
- Besiktas 2-0 RB Leipzig
- Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
- Napoli 3-1 Feyenoord
- Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool
- Sevilla 3-0 Maribor
the standings
Group E
- Sevilla 4 pts
- Spartak Moscow 2 pts
- Liverpool 2 pts
- Maribor 1 pt
Group F
- Manchester City 6 pts
- Shakhtar Donetsk 3 pts
- Napoli 3 pts
- Feyenoord 0
Group G
- Besiktas 6 pts
- Porto 3 pts
- AS Monaco 1 pt
- RB Leipzig 1 pt
Group H
- Real Madrid 6 pts
- Tottenham Hotspur 6 pts
- Borussia Dortmund 0
- Apoel Nicosia 0