UEFA Champions League results: Ronaldo..Ben Yedder.. Kane. What a strikers night !

Author: Salma Sassi
27th September 2017, 12 PM UTC
Oh Champions league, always a joy to watch. Even better when the show is signed by such a masterful strikers.

  • Apoel Nicosia 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane hit a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur won for the second time  in thier second Champions League game.

  • Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid had never won at Signal Iduna Park in six tries but that changed yesterday thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, Madrid also won their second game and left Bvb with no points.. at all.

    • AS Monaco 0-3 Porto

Here are the rest of the results from Tuesday’s games

  • Besiktas 2-0 RB Leipzig
  • Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Napoli 3-1 Feyenoord
  • Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool
  • Sevilla 3-0 Maribor

the standings

Group E

  1. Sevilla 4 pts
  2. Spartak Moscow 2 pts
  3. Liverpool 2 pts
  4. Maribor 1 pt

Group F

  1. Manchester City 6 pts
  2. Shakhtar Donetsk 3 pts
  3. Napoli 3 pts
  4. Feyenoord 0

Group G

  1. Besiktas 6 pts
  2. Porto 3 pts
  3. AS Monaco 1 pt
  4. RB Leipzig 1 pt

Group H

  1. Real Madrid 6 pts
  2. Tottenham Hotspur 6 pts
  3. Borussia Dortmund 0
  4. Apoel Nicosia 0

