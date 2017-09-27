UEFA Champions League results: Ronaldo..Ben Yedder.. Kane. What a strikers night !

Oh Champions league, always a joy to watch. Even better when the show is signed by such a masterful strikers.

Apoel Nicosia 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane hit a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur won for the second time in thier second Champions League game.

Harry Kane scored the perfect hat-trick for Tottenham v APOEL Nicosia 39th minute: Left foot

62nd minute: Right foot

67th minute: Header ? pic.twitter.com/pFQOl77zqj — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) 26 septembre 2017

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid had never won at Signal Iduna Park in six tries but that changed yesterday thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, Madrid also won their second game and left Bvb with no points.. at all.

AS Monaco 0-3 Porto



Aboubakar Porto’yu Monaco deplasmanında sırtlıyor! İşte durumu 2-0’a getiren golü pic.twitter.com/58DVi4lbGg — Gamaspor (@gamaspor) 26 septembre 2017

Here are the rest of the results from Tuesday’s games

Besiktas 2-0 RB Leipzig

Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli 3-1 Feyenoord

Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool

Sevilla 3-0 Maribor

the standings

Group E

Sevilla 4 pts Spartak Moscow 2 pts Liverpool 2 pts Maribor 1 pt

Group F

Manchester City 6 pts Shakhtar Donetsk 3 pts Napoli 3 pts Feyenoord 0

Group G

Besiktas 6 pts Porto 3 pts AS Monaco 1 pt RB Leipzig 1 pt

Group H