Liverpool records first defeat of the season in Belgrade while Monaco falls deep in front of home crowd. Inter and Barca share the spoils in Italy

Moments he hardly lived as a footballer, Thiery Henry and Monaco fc suffered a 4 – 0 thrashing by fc Bruges, infront of home fans as the new boss is yet to taste victory with the french club in all competitions, minimizing any hopes of crossing this year’s group stage.

In form Liverpool fc suffered a first season defeat away to Etoile Rouge of Belgrade. 2 – 0

Inter’s captain Mauro Icardi pulled a late equalizer at the san siro against visiting Barcelona while Napoli and PSG shared the spoils. 1 – 1 at full time.

Athletico Madrid had a sweet revenge on visiting Dortmund fc as they put 2 pass their visitors.

In Portugal fc Porto were too strong for Lokomotiv of Moscow, scoring 4 times while the Russians pulled a consolation.

Totenham Hotspures came from behind at Wembley to edge PSV Eindhoven 2 – 1.

Playing at home, Schalke 04 kept a clean sheet against Galatasaray, while they scored two goals to secure all three points of the day.