Uncertainty hangs over AFCON 2019

Author: Euronews
10th December 2018, 7 PM UTC
More than a week after Cameroon was dismissed as host country for AFCON 2019, CAF is yet to find a replacement

On Football Planet this week, more than a week after Cameroon was dismissed as host country for AFCON 2019, CAF is yet to find a replacement.



Morocco, seen by many as the most feasible country to host the competition, now six months away, has not officially declared interest.



We also report on the 2019 Women’s World Cup where Africa’s representatives were drawn against tough opponents.



The Beach Soccer Nations Cup is underway in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt. Will Senegal defend their crown?



These and more on this edition of Football Planet with Johnson Wahany Sambou .

Copyright -Euronews

2018 Sports Review [2]: Africa tests authority of sports governing bodies

Author: Euronews
11th December 2018, 4 AM UTC
In this article, we continue to review the highs, lows and notable sports takeaways over this year.

Beyond football, Africa’s athletes had such an impressive year, notably Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, who ran the fastest marathon in history, in September, and was eventually named Male Athlete of the Year by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

In this article, we continue to review the highs, lows and notable sports takeaways over this year.

FIFA clashes with African nations

Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone violated FIFA’s rules of non-interference by political authorities, earning the wrath of the global football governing body.

Ghana and Nigeria settled their differences with FIFA, agreeing to work with the organisation to fight corruption and resolve leadership disputes respectively.

READ MORE: FIFA imposes its will on Nigeria, Ghana over football management disputes

Sierra Leone, on the other hand, were banned by FIFA in October, after they defied calls to reinstate the federation’s president Isha Johansen and general secretary Christopher Kamara.

The federation officials are accused of corruption by government officials and were removed from their positions, a move that FIFA protested.

FIFA who do not tolerate interference by governments in the respective country football federations are conducting investigations into allegations of match-fixing in Sierra Leone and Ghana.

Ghana Football boss exposed, banned

In October this year, FIFA handed former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi a life ban, the climax of a fall from grace for a man who was one of the most powerful football officials on the continent.

Nyantakyi, a former member of FIFA’s General Council, was found guilty after being filmed by an investigative journalist in a hotel room appearing to take a $65,000 bribe from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the Ghanaian football league.

ALSO READ: Malawi football chief Nyamilandu elected to FIFA council

IAAF vs Caster Semenya

One of the biggest athletics stories on the continent this year was the introduction of new regulations for female classification by IAAF.

The regulations,which regulate women who naturally produce testosterone levels above five nanomoles per litre of blood, were protested by South Africa and its star athlete Caster Semenya.

READ MORE: IAAF refuses to soften stance against Semenya

Harnessing basketball talent in Africa

The National Basketball Association’s (NBA) relationship with the African continent continues to grow, and was in September, cemented by an endorsement from Rwanda’s president, Paul Kagame in his capacity as African Union chairman.

The NBA, which features several players from the African continent, organises several boot camps to identify talent and has an off-season initiative where it organises a show match between Team Africa and the rest of the world.

Fashionable African teams

Nigeria’s Super Eagles grabbed all the headlines ahead of the World Cup, when their new jersey was voted the ‘most beautiful’ at the tournament in a Sky sports poll.

In August, South African club side, Kaizer Chiefs also made fashion headlines when sports magazine FourFourTwo said they have the best kit of the 2018/19 season.

The magazine which ranked the top 20 kits for the new season, called the new Kaizer Chiefs outfits ‘delightful’.

ALSO READ: Winners, losers and questions facing African football in 2018

2018 Sports Review [1]: Winners, losers and questions facing African football

Author: Euronews
10th December 2018, 1 PM UTC
In some instances, like the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the entire Africa fell short, but in some brilliant moments like Eliud Kipchoge’s record-breaking run at the Berlin Marathon, the continent’s spor

It was an eventful year in the world of sport for Africa, as athletes in different disciplines reached for greatness on the national, continental and global stage.

In some instances, like the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the entire Africa fell short, but in some brilliant moments like Eliud Kipchoge’s record-breaking run at the Berlin Marathon, the continent’s sports prowess shone brightest.

In this article, we’ll review the highs, lows and notable sports takeaways over this year.

Salah, Salah, Salah

Egypt and Liverpool forward took the English Premier League by storm in the 2017/2018 season, breaking the record for goals scored and winning the best player accolades.

He was crowned African Player of the Year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in January, and was nominated for the FIFA Best player, UEFA best player and the prestigious Ballon d’Or.

Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech was named the best footballer in the Dutch League in September, becoming the third Moroccan to win the top accolade.

Morocco wins CHAN 2018 and more

Morocco in January hosted and won the Championship of African Nations (CHAN 2018), defeating Nigeria’s Super Eagles (4-0).

Moroccan club sides dominated football on the continent as Wydad Casablanca defeated Congolese side TP Mazembe to win the Super Cup in February.

Another Moroccan side, Raja Casablanca lifted the African Confederations Cup this month, after beating Congo’s AS Vital (4-3) over a two-legged final.

Tunisia’s Esperance were crowned champions of CAF’s Champions League last month after beating Egypt’s Al Ahly (4-3) in the two-legged final.

READ MORE: North African sides dominate football in 2018

Morocco’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup was unsuccessful, as it lost out to a joint bid by the United States, Mexico and Canada. The North African is however determines to host the world’s biggest football tournament as it prepares a bid for the 2030 World Cup.

READ MORE: Spain, Morocco discuss joint Africa-Europe bid for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Africa’s miserable World Cup

Speaking of the World Cup, African sides put in a dismal showing at the tournament in Russia, as all five national sides failed to go past the group stages.

Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Nigeria were all eliminated, leaving the continent asking questions and waiting for yet another opportunity to take a shot at bringing the coveted trophy to Africa.

READ MORE: Africa’s disastrous performance at the World Cup in Russia

Hanging up the boots

Following the World Cup that ended in July, Egypt’s veteran goalkeeper El-Hadary (45) retired from international football.

Nigeria’s midfielder Victor Moses, also shocked his fans when he announced his retirement in August. The 27-year-old explained that he needed to focus on his club career at Chelsea.

Chelsea and Ivorian legend, Didier Drogba hang up his boots last month, after an illustrious 20-year career that saw him lift four Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League.

READ MORE: Essien, Adebayor hail Drogba’s impact on African football

Celebrating Women’s football at AWCON 2018

Nigeria’s Super Falcons won their ninth African Women’s Cup of Nations title last month in Accra, Ghana, after winning a post-match penalty shootout against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana.

The Nigerians, South Africans and Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses will represent Africa at the World Cup in France next year.

READ MORE: Nigeria, SA, Cameroon draw tough groups at 2019 FIFA Women’s WC

CAF’s AFCON 2019 headache

While at least 13 nations have already qualified for the Africa Nations Cup (AFCON 2019), CAF is yet to find a host for the tournament to be held in June next year.

CAF re-opened bidding for hosting rights after it stripped Cameroon of the opportunity, citing infrastructural delays and insecurity.

READ MORE: Is it time for CAF to revise process of awarding AFCON hosting rights? Madagascar and Mauritania will be playing at Africa’s biggest tournament for the first time.

2019 FIFA Women's WC: Nigeria, SA, Cameroon in tough groups

Author: Euronews
10th December 2018, 6 AM UTC
A total of 52 matches will be played to determine the winner. Africa has usually struggled at previous tournaments.

The draw has been held for next years’ FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in France.

Africa’s representatives: the Super Falcons of Nigeria, South Africa’s Banyana Banyana and Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses have been drawn in groups considered to be tough.

The Super Falcons who earlier this month were crowned 2018 African champions were drawn in Group A along side host country, France, South Korea and Norway.

Africa’s second-best Banyana Banyana are drawn in group B with two times winner, Germany. China and Spain complete the teams in the group.

On the part of the Indomitable Lionesses, they have to deal with Canada, Netherlands and New Zealand in group E.

Analysts hold that across the board it is a pretty mouthwatering draw which would make for interesting display when the games kick off in Paris and other French cities.

A total of 52 matches will be played to determine the winner. Africa has usually struggled at previous tournaments.

Earlier this year, Africa’s representatives at the main World Cup in Russia, failed to achieve qualification past the group stages. Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal were all kicked out in the group stages.

France went on to win the competition beating Croatia in the final. The composition of the French team, gave Africa something to celebrate, given that it was dominated by players with Africa roots.

Congo sports ministry denies reports of bid to host AFCON 2019

Author: Euronews
8th December 2018, 5 PM UTC
Hugues Ngouélondélé said that the nation will not be able to organise the continental tournament barely six months to commencement.

Congolese Sports ministry has denied reports that the country has bid to play host to the 2019 Africa cup of nations.

On Friday, the second vice president of the Confederation of African Football, Constant Omari told RFI International that the Central African nation has expressed interest in hosting the tournament.

But speaking on the same platform on Saturday, the Congolese Minister of Sports and Physical Education denied any such plans.

Hugues Ngouélondélé said that the nation will not be able to organise the continental tournament barely six months to commencement.

The Congolese sports minister also said it lacks the required infrastructure to host the event.

Cameroon was stripped off hosting rights by the CAF a fortnight ago citing delays in preparation.

Congo Republic bids to host AFCON 2019

Author: Euronews
7th December 2018, 5 PM UTC
In 2015, Congo organized the African Games and intends to take advantage of the infrastructure inherited from this tournament.

Republic of the Congo has expressed interest in playing host to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The bid to host the 32nd edition of AFCON was unveiled by Constant Omari, Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football on Friday.

Congo is thus the first country to bid to host the tournament after Cameroon was stripped of hosting rights by CAF last Friday.

In 2015, Congo organized the African Games and intends to take advantage of the infrastructure inherited from this tournament.

Currently, Brazzaville is home to the African Cup of Nations Handball Tournament.

Deadline for applications is December 14. Morocco and South Africa have yet to officially declare interests in hosting the continental event.

