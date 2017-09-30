When a former Real Madrid player praises Pep Guardiola ...

Manchester City player Danilo spoke about his decision to leave Real Madrid last summer as well as his relationship with his current coach Pep Guardiola.

In an interview published by “AS”, the Brazilian defender explained: “It was a well-studied decision. It was not easy for me. We won the league of champions and I had the opportunity to play more with the club. However, Manchester City showed me great interest and the officials opened the doors for me. ” He added: “Working with a coach like Pep Guardiola makes me very happy. He’s really professional and I’ve always been a fan of him. He is competitive and he tries to dominate all the matches.

Coming from a former Real Madrid player, it’s really a first!