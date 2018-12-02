Back

Who really won the boxing match between Wilder and Fury?

Author: Euronews
2nd December 2018, 9 AM UTC
Both fighters preserved their unbeaten records with the draw, but both thought they had done enough to earn the victory in the bout, which played out before 17,698 fans in downtown Los Angeles.

Boxing fans all over the world will have to wait for a rematch between WBC champion, Deontay Wilder and his challenger, Britain’s Tyson Fury after Saturday’s bout between the two undefeated fighters ended in a split decision draw.



The thrilling fight hosted at Staples Center in Los Angeles, left several fans debating and declaring their won winner of the fight, that had two knockdowns.



The hard-hitting American Wilder knocked Fury down twice, including a brutal right-left combination that sent the towering Fury to the canvas in the 12th in what initially looked to be the end of the fight.



But the ‘Gypsy King’ willed himself to his feet and held on to send the fight to the judges, who rewarded him for controlling much of the fight behind his long jab, precise footwork and slippery defense.



Judges call it a draw



One judge scored the fight 115-111 to Wilder, another 114-112 to Fury and the third had it 113-113.



The scorecards showed that Wilder benefited greatly from his two knockdowns in the ninth and the 12th, which all three judges scored 10-8 in favor of the champion. In all the other rounds the fighters were separated by a single point.





Wilder, Fury claim victory



Both fighters preserved their unbeaten records with the draw, but both thought they had done enough to earn the victory in the bout, which played out before 17,698 fans in downtown Los Angeles.



“I think with the two knockdowns I definitely won the fight,” said Wilder (40-0-1), adding that he started slow and rushed his punches in a sub-par performance.



“We poured our hearts out tonight. We’re both warriors but with those two drops I think I won the fight,” he said in the ring after the fight.



Former world champion Fury (27-0-1), in just his third bout since a two-and-a-half year absence from the sport following mental health issues and a failed drug test, was convinced he should have walked away with the title.



“We’re on away soil, I got knocked down twice, but I still believe I won that fight,” he said. “That man is a fearsome puncher and I was able to avoid that.



“The world knows I won the fight.”



Let the fans decide?



Fans of the sport took to social media to express their disappointment with the judges’ decision, and also declare who in their view, won the fight.















Bring on the rematch



After exchanging harsh words in the leadup to the fight, both men were full of praise for each other following the final bell and were eager for a rematch.



“One hundred percent we’ll do the rematch,” Fury said.



Wilder also pledged to win the rematch, admitting his performance on Saturday was below par.



“When I rush my punches like that I’m never accurate. The rematch I guarantee I’m going to get him.”



Anthony Joshua waits for challenger



Fury also taunted Anthony Joshua from the ring without mentioning the undefeated holder of the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO crowns by name.



“We are two great champions,” he said. “Me and this man are the two best heavyweights on the planet.”



A win for Wilder would have likely set up a blockbuster world heavyweight unification title bout next year against the 22-0 Briton, a fight the American has long sought.



But in the widely expected rematch with Fury, the 33-year-old ‘Bronze Bomber’ will likely need to win to get his shot.



Nigeria 2018 AWCON winners, beat South Africa 4 - 3 [penalties]

Author: Euronews
1st December 2018, 3 PM UTC
The game is pitting eight times champions the Super Falcons of Nigeria against the ambitious and ever confident Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

Women football on the continent has a new queen,a familiar one at that. Nigeria was on Saturday crowned winners of the African Women Cup of Nations, AWCON, played in Accra, Ghana.

The game pitted the then eight-time champions: Super Falcons of Nigeria against the ambitious and ever confident Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

At the end of proceedings, Nigeria proved superior at the spot kicks beating their opponents by 4 – 3. Incidentally Nigeria had missed a penalty in normal time.

Assisat Oshoala missed in the second half after Ordega was fouled by the South African goalie. The win is a record ninth for Nigeria. The 2018 edition is the thirteenth overall for the competition which started in 1991.

Banyana Banyana, overcame Mali in the semi-final, putting two unanswered goals past their opponents.

In the other semi-final, Nigeria beat Cameroon on penalties 4 – 2 to progress. Cameroon have since beaten Mali in the third-place match to book the final slot for Africa at the 2019 Women’s World Cup to be played in France.

AWCON as qualifier to FIFA Women’s World Cup

AWCON unlike the AFCON also acts as the African qualifiers to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon thereby confirmed their slots at the tournament which will take place in France.

South Africa will be featuring at the World Cup for the first time, while Nigeria have been to every World Cup since 1991.

The third place match between Cameroon and Mali on Friday ended in favour of the Indomitable Lionnesses securing them the third African slot. at the Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria by their victory exacted revenge on the South Africans who stunned them (1-0) in their opening game at AWCON 2018.

Woman of the tournament, woman of the final

Nigeria celebrates ninth AWCON crown

Updates: End of extra-time, penalties to decide winner

Updates: Full time stats

The main highlight of the game so far has been the penalty miss on the part of Nigeria with skipper Assisat Oshoala unable to convert midway into the second half when Ordega was fouled by the opposing goalie.

Political trivia: Where are presidents of both countries?

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja Saturday morning for Poland to participate in the 24th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP24) under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, it takes place between December 2-4, 2018.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa is currently in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires where he is attending the 2018 G20 summit. He spoke to the team ahead of the game, the presidency reported.

Cameroon, S. Africa, Nigeria to represent Africa at Women's Football World Cup

Author: Euronews
1st December 2018, 2 AM UTC
The Indomitable Lionesses confirmed their slot at the World Cup on Friday, when they beat Mali (4-2) in the third place match at the ongoing Africa Women’s Nations Cup (AWCON 2018).

Cameroon joined Nigeria and South Africa as the representatives of the African continent at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Indomitable Lionesses confirmed their slot at the World Cup on Friday, when they beat Mali (4-2) in the third place match at the ongoing Africa Women’s Nations Cup (AWCON 2018).

Nigeria’s Super Falcons and South Africa’s Banyana Banyana had secured their places, when they qualified for the final of AWCON 2018, to be played on Saturday.

2018 African Player of the Year

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday announced the nominees for the coveted 2018 CAF Awards.

Several stars, who are shining at AWCON 2018, including Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana and Cameroon’s Gaelle Enganamouit were named among the nominees for Women’s African player of the year.

Zambia’s coach, Bruce Mwape, South Africa’s Desiree Ellis, Cameroon’s Joseph Brian Ndoko, Mali’s Saloum Houssein and Nigeria’s Thomas Dennerby are in contention for women’s coach of the year.

Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria and South Africa, which all featured at AWCON 2018, were nominated for women’s national team of the year.

Award winners will be announced on January 8 at a ceremony in Dakar.

Who will be named 2018 African Player of the Year? CAF announces nominees

Author: Euronews
1st December 2018, 1 AM UTC
Madagascar and Mauritania are contenders for the national team award with Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe. Award winners will be announced on January 8 at a ceremony in Dakar.

Liverpool’s African players Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will be competing to be named the 2018 African Player of the Year award, following their inclusion among the 34 nominees announced by Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday.

Egyptian Salah won the award last year after scoring 44 goals in all competitions during his first season at Anfield.

Senegalese Mane has been in outstanding form for Liverpool this season while Guinean Keita adapts to English football after a mid-year move from German Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

A couple of previous African Player of the Year winners, Algerian Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City and Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal, are also contenders this year.

Nigerian Alex Iwobi, Senegalese Idrissa Gueye and Ivorian Wilfried Zaha complete the list of nominees who play in the Premier League.

Men’s coach of the year

History-making French coaches Nicolas Dupuis and Corentin Martins are among 10 nominations for the best coach award.

Dupuis has qualified Madagascar for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time and Martins achieved a similar feat with Mauritania.

Men’s national team of the year

Madagascar and Mauritania are contenders for the national team award with Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Award winners will be announced on January 8 at a ceremony in Dakar.

Cloud of uncertainty 'attacks' Cameroon's AFCON goal

Author: Euronews
30th November 2018, 11 AM UTC
A sports news website based in East Africa, Kawowo Sports, reported that the decision by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, cited significant delays in the delivery of infrastructure.

Multiple reports are claiming that Cameroon will be stripped off hosting rights for the next African Cup of Nations, AFCON, slated for middle of 2019.

A sports news website based in East Africa, Kawowo Sports, reported that the decision by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, cited significant delays in the delivery of infrastructure.

It added that interested countries have been asked to submit hosting proposals. CAF is currently holding an Executive Committee, ExCo, meeting in the capital of Ghana, Accra.

Media reports say South Africa and Morocco are two nations that could throw their hats into the bid.

A Ghanaian journalist is tweeting about the situation stating that members of the CAF Executive Committee have said there were issues with the bid but that “a decision will be announced today.”

What CAF president said after meeting Cameroon president in October

The CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, in October this year met with President Paul Biya stressing that all things being equal the tournament was not going to be taken away from the central African country.

CAF has no plans to withdraw the hosting right from Cameroon,” Ahmad said after the meeting that was also attended by Cameroon’s football legend Samuel Eto’o.

“But if Cameroon evaluates earmarked projects and think she cannot host the competition now, let us know,” he added.

Biya has repeatedly said the country will be ready to host the continent’s biggest football tournament. Cameroon are the current holders of the AFCON, they won the 2017 edition hosted by Gabon.

About the expanded AFCON

Cameroon, who are five time African football champions, have struggled to demonstrate their capacity to host the finals since CAF decided to increase the size of the tournament from 16 to 24 teams.

The 2019 finals will take place from June 15-July 13, a change from the traditional January period, a change that will be welcomed by club managers in Europe who were forced to release their African players to international duty in mid-season.

Increasing the field of the Nations Cup and switching its hosting to mid-year were among reforms announced last year in a major overhaul of the African game.

Boxing risk exclusion from Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

Author: Euronews
28th November 2018, 6 PM UTC
Current President of the International Boxing Federation, Uzbek Gafur Rakhimov is being accused by the US Treasury of international crime organization. He denies the charges by the US Treasury.

Senior officials of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will meet in Tokyo on Friday to decide on the future of boxing during the Olympic games in 2020.

IOC President, Thomas Bach recently expressed worry over governance of the International Boxing Federation.

The threat to exclude boxing from the 2020 Olympic Games is of major concern to Cubans, many of whom believe that boxing is the sport “that brought the most Olympic medals to the country.

“Boxing in Cuba was, victoriously and pleasantly, the one that contributed most to the Cuban Olympic medals”, said Olympic boxing champion, Julio Cesar la Cruz.

Alberto Puig, is the President of the Cuban Boxing Federation.

‘‘AIBA (the International Boxing Federation) had more than $39 million in debt. It was in total bankruptcy and this was resolved precisely by the management of Gafur and the rest of the team that worked on the Executive Committee”, Puig said.

Current President of the International Boxing Federation, Uzbek’s Gafur Rakhimov is being accused by the US Treasury of international crime organization. He denies the charges by the US Treasury.

AFP

