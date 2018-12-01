Back

Who will be named 2018 African Player of the Year? CAF announces nominees

Author: Euronews
1st December 2018, 3 AM UTC
Madagascar and Mauritania are contenders for the national team award with Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe. Award winners will be announced on January 8 at a ceremony in Dakar.

Liverpool’s African players Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will be competing to be named the 2018 African Player of the Year award, following their inclusion among the 34 nominees announced by Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday.



Egyptian Salah won the award last year after scoring 44 goals in all competitions during his first season at Anfield.



Senegalese Mane has been in outstanding form for Liverpool this season while Guinean Keita adapts to English football after a mid-year move from German Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.



A couple of previous African Player of the Year winners, Algerian Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City and Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal, are also contenders this year.



Nigerian Alex Iwobi, Senegalese Idrissa Gueye and Ivorian Wilfried Zaha complete the list of nominees who play in the Premier League.



Men’s coach of the year



History-making French coaches Nicolas Dupuis and Corentin Martins are among 10 nominations for the best coach award.



Dupuis has qualified Madagascar for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time and Martins achieved a similar feat with Mauritania.



Men’s national team of the year



Madagascar and Mauritania are contenders for the national team award with Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe.



Award winners will be announced on January 8 at a ceremony in Dakar.



READ MORE: Nominees for 2018 CAF Awards
Copyright -Euronews

READ MORE: Nominees for 2018 CAF Awards
Cameroon, S. Africa, Nigeria to represent Africa at Women's Football World Cup

Author: Euronews
1st December 2018, 2 AM UTC
The Indomitable Lionesses confirmed their slot at the World Cup on Friday, when they beat Mali (4-2) in the third place match at the ongoing Africa Women’s Nations Cup (AWCON 2018).

Cameroon joined Nigeria and South Africa as the representatives of the African continent at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Indomitable Lionesses confirmed their slot at the World Cup on Friday, when they beat Mali (4-2) in the third place match at the ongoing Africa Women’s Nations Cup (AWCON 2018).

Nigeria’s Super Falcons and South Africa’s Banyana Banyana had secured their places, when they qualified for the final of AWCON 2018, to be played on Saturday.

READ MORE: South Africa's Banyana Banyana vs Nigeria's Super Falcons qualify for AWCON 2018 final

2018 African Player of the Year

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday announced the nominees for the coveted 2018 CAF Awards.

Several stars, who are shining at AWCON 2018, including Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana and Cameroon’s Gaelle Enganamouit were named among the nominees for Women’s African player of the year.

Zambia’s coach, Bruce Mwape, South Africa’s Desiree Ellis, Cameroon’s Joseph Brian Ndoko, Mali’s Saloum Houssein and Nigeria’s Thomas Dennerby are in contention for women’s coach of the year.

Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria and South Africa, which all featured at AWCON 2018, were nominated for women’s national team of the year.

Award winners will be announced on January 8 at a ceremony in Dakar.

READ MORE: Nominees for 2018 CAF Awards

Cloud of uncertainty 'attacks' Cameroon's AFCON goal

Author: Euronews
30th November 2018, 11 AM UTC
A sports news website based in East Africa, Kawowo Sports, reported that the decision by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, cited significant delays in the delivery of infrastructure.

Multiple reports are claiming that Cameroon will be stripped off hosting rights for the next African Cup of Nations, AFCON, slated for middle of 2019.

A sports news website based in East Africa, Kawowo Sports, reported that the decision by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, cited significant delays in the delivery of infrastructure.

It added that interested countries have been asked to submit hosting proposals. CAF is currently holding an Executive Committee, ExCo, meeting in the capital of Ghana, Accra.

Media reports say South Africa and Morocco are two nations that could throw their hats into the bid.

A Ghanaian journalist is tweeting about the situation stating that members of the CAF Executive Committee have said there were issues with the bid but that “a decision will be announced today.”

What CAF president said after meeting Cameroon president in October

The CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, in October this year met with President Paul Biya stressing that all things being equal the tournament was not going to be taken away from the central African country.

CAF has no plans to withdraw the hosting right from Cameroon,” Ahmad said after the meeting that was also attended by Cameroon’s football legend Samuel Eto’o.

“But if Cameroon evaluates earmarked projects and think she cannot host the competition now, let us know,” he added.

Biya has repeatedly said the country will be ready to host the continent’s biggest football tournament. Cameroon are the current holders of the AFCON, they won the 2017 edition hosted by Gabon.

About the expanded AFCON

Cameroon, who are five time African football champions, have struggled to demonstrate their capacity to host the finals since CAF decided to increase the size of the tournament from 16 to 24 teams.

The 2019 finals will take place from June 15-July 13, a change from the traditional January period, a change that will be welcomed by club managers in Europe who were forced to release their African players to international duty in mid-season.

Increasing the field of the Nations Cup and switching its hosting to mid-year were among reforms announced last year in a major overhaul of the African game.

Boxing risk exclusion from Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

Author: Euronews
28th November 2018, 6 PM UTC
Current President of the International Boxing Federation, Uzbek Gafur Rakhimov is being accused by the US Treasury of international crime organization. He denies the charges by the US Treasury.

Senior officials of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will meet in Tokyo on Friday to decide on the future of boxing during the Olympic games in 2020.

IOC President, Thomas Bach recently expressed worry over governance of the International Boxing Federation.

The threat to exclude boxing from the 2020 Olympic Games is of major concern to Cubans, many of whom believe that boxing is the sport “that brought the most Olympic medals to the country.

“Boxing in Cuba was, victoriously and pleasantly, the one that contributed most to the Cuban Olympic medals”, said Olympic boxing champion, Julio Cesar la Cruz.

Alberto Puig, is the President of the Cuban Boxing Federation.

‘‘AIBA (the International Boxing Federation) had more than $39 million in debt. It was in total bankruptcy and this was resolved precisely by the management of Gafur and the rest of the team that worked on the Executive Committee”, Puig said.

Current President of the International Boxing Federation, Uzbek’s Gafur Rakhimov is being accused by the US Treasury of international crime organization. He denies the charges by the US Treasury.

AWCON 2018 Final: South Africa's Banyana Banyana vs Nigeria's Super Falcons

Author: Euronews
28th November 2018, 12 PM UTC
Nigeria, who are the team to beat in women’s football, will be seeking revenge against the South Africans who stunned them (1-0) in their opening game at AWCON 2018.

South Africa’s women’s national football team will on Saturday challenge Nigeria’s Super Falcons for the 2018 African Women’s Nations Cup title.

Banyana Banyana, who have impressed throughout the tournament overcame Mali in the semi-final, putting two unanswered goals past the Female Eagles.

In the other semi-final, Nigeria and Cameroon played out a goalless draw, including a barren period of extra time. The defending champions went on to win the resulting penalty shootout (4-2).

Nigeria are the record holders of the women’s football tournament, having won the first seven editions.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON 2018)

Qualifying for Women’s World Cup

AWCON 2018 also acts as the African qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Nigeri and South Africa thereby confirmed their slots at the tournament which will take place in France.

South Africa will be featuring at the World Cup for the first time, while Nigeria have been to every World Cup since 1991.

The third place match between Cameroon and Mali on Friday, will also determine the final African representative for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

A high-stakes final

Nigeria, who are the team to beat in women’s football, will be seeking revenge against the South Africans who stunned them (1-0) in their opening game at AWCON 2018.

‘‘For now we celebrate and prepare for the final match on Saturday…now that we have that out of the way, the next target is retaining the trophy,’‘ said Nigeria’s coach, Thomas Dennerby.

‘‘We will celebrate tonight and start preparing for the final. We have never won the Women’s AFCON and we are going to give it shot and see what happens on the weekend,’‘ said coach Desiree Ellis of the Banyana Banyana.

Croatia: Davis Cup victors return home to heroic welcome

Author: Euronews
26th November 2018, 8 PM UTC
Thousands of Croatians turned out in Zagreb’s central square on Monday to welcome their national tennis team back home and celebrate its second Davis Cup victory.

Thousands of Croatians turned out in Zagreb’s central square on Monday to welcome their national tennis team back home and celebrate its Davis Cup victory.

They clinched their second Davis trophy beating France 3-1 over the weekend.

Top-ranked Marin Cilic and other players boarded a special bus straight from the airport, to the heart of the capital and climbed onto a stage in Ban Jelacic Square to greet their fans.

Ivan Herak, a Zagreb resident said, “I’m so h appy, I’m so pleased with our boys and eerything they have done, for Croatia. I’m sorry about what had happened in football, but these guys did a fantastic job, hats off to them.”

Ijiljana and Ivan respectively expressed elation at the victory.

“Croatia is on top of the world, what else is there to say…”

“Fantastic, this is as good as it gets, we are proud of our boys, they’re the best.”

It was also Croatia’s second major sporting clash with France this year – the first was Croatia’s 4-2 defeat in the World Cup soccer final in Moscow in July.

