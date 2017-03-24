Wilmots to lead Cote d'Ivoire

Marc Wilmots , former Belgium coach, has been chosen to lead Ivory Coast’s World Cup qualifying bid, announced the country’s football authorities on Tuesday.

Wilmots, 48years old , is one of an elite band of players to have played at four World Cups

He also led Belgium into the 2014 World Cup during his performence as coach with them between 2012-2016.

Ivory Coast, concidered as one of Africa’s big guns and a regular World Cup qualifier, flopped badly at dfending their continental title at African Cup of Nations in February crashing out in the first round.

Then coach Michel Dussuyer was sacked and replaced by coach Ibrahim Kamara, who last week reveiled a vastly changed squad for the two upcoming friendlies with Russia and Senegal.

The nation lead Africa zone Group C ,with four points from two games ahead of Morocco and Gabon on two and Mali on one, need to win the Group to make the cut for Russia 2018.