World Cup 2018: the date of South Africa - Senegal finally unveiled

It is the much awaited meeting, the one between South Africa and Senegal for the World Cup 2018 qualifiers.

The game is to replay, which could change everything in the group, and especially penalize Burkina Faso which is temporarily the leader.

FIFA decided to cancel the result of 2-1 for South Africa, after joseph Lamptey was convicted of corruption, after granting an imaginary penalty to Bafana Bafana. The highest football authority has set the dates for November 8th and 9th, for this crucial match, which is already provoking strong reactions ..