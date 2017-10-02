You won't believe the Misfortune that followed this Barca Fans family !

It was a real mess what happend yesterday in Barcelona, where political issues interfered with football and authorities ordered the game between Barca and Las Palmas to be played behind closed doors due to clashes around Catalonia’s independence referendum.

However, the real sad story actually happend for this family of three, as they made the 10,449-mile trip from Melbourne to see the game, while they had booked three months ago with the hopes of seeing Neymar in action. Only to discover 1 month ago that Neymar won’t be playing for Barca anymore. And to make things worse, The Game that they were supposed to attend was played behind closed doors.